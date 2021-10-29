Oluwo, league of Imams at war over installation of Grand Mufti



The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, and the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, may have set for power show, Saturday, over the installation and turban of the founder of Jama’atu Ta’awun Muslimeen, Sheik Daood Imran Molaasan, as the Grand Mufti of Iwoland.



While the Muslim group warned Oluwo to shelve the plan for the installation, the monarch said there is no going back and the programme will hold as planned.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, Friday, said the programme will hold at the palace premises in Iwoland, saying that the appointment of Sheik Imran as Grand Mufty of Iwoland was unanimously agreed after due consultation with stakeholders.



Also, a statement by the President, League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere, warned Oluwo against taking any action that will be a clear contempt of court by going ahead with the planned installation.



Noting that there is a subsisting order of the court stopping the monarch from embarking on the installation, the group stated that acting contrary to the court order is tantamount to poking his fingers in the eyes of the law.



The league maintained that as a traditional ruler, Oluwo lacks the power to install any one as an Islamic titleholder be it Otun Ajanasi, Ajanasi or Mufty of Iwoland.



“For the avoidance of doubt, this is the position of Law in a judgement delivered by Osun State High Court of Justice on October 11, 2021 where the court held that Oluwo lacks the power to appoint, remove or install the Otun-Ajanasi and other Islamic title holders in his domain as enshrined in Iwo Central Mosque Constitution.



The Muslim leaders appealed to all Muslims in Yorubaland to remain calm saying the League is handling the matter in a constitutional way.



Though, Justice S. A. Oke, had granted an order, in a motion exparte brought before him by the league of Imams, restraining the Oluwo from going on with the turban pending the determination of the substantive suit.