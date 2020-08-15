Olympic-bound Anyanacho makes top 30 game changers list

Months after picking Olympic ticket ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Malala Fund has named the Nigerian taekwondo athlete, Elizabeth Anyanacho, as one of the 30 Game Changers of 2020.

The 21-year-old became the first female Nigerian taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Games in 16 years.

She secured one of two berths available in the women’s under-67-kilogramme event at the African qualification tournament, which was held in Moroccan capital Rabat in February.

The 30 athletes featured in 2020 represent 24 countries.

“Some have competed at the Olympics and Paralympics, others are just starting out,” Game Changers said.

“Each one is a testament to the incredible potential of girls and women when given the opportunity to learn and lead.”

Malala Fund is an international, non-profit organisation that fights for girls’ education.

The Game Changers project aims to highlight the stories of female athletes, who outline their accomplishments in sports and their efforts to make the world a more equal place.