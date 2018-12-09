Olympic: MSSN congratulates winner of physics competition

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has congratulated a student of its school, Hameed Ishola Abdullah, for the award of excellent.

A statement signed by the Amir/Zonal Coordinator of MSSN, Barr Qaasim Odedeji, described the award as “deserving”.

Abdullahi is a student of Al-Fareed College, Ede, a secondary school established and owned by MSSN Ede Central Branch, Osun state.

According to the statement, the overall winner of the Olympic would receive an award of academic excellence at national Mathematical Centre, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday.

“Earlier in this year, Hameed, an SS2 student of the college represented the school at the first stage of National Physics Olympic Competition where his excellent performance saw him as the only Osun Student who qualified to the final stage held at Abuja where he also emerged as one of the two participants qualified to represent the country in the international competition held in Portugal.

“The MSSN ambassador eventually partook in the competition which was held in Portugal between 21st of July to 27th of July 2018

“It was in recognition of this rear feat Hameed Abdullah Isola is been honoured with the national award to be received on Monday, 10th December, 2018 at National Mathematical Center, Abuja.

“The MSSN B Zone is happy about this development. We commend the leadership of the central branch, the management, staff and students of the school for their commitment and hard work that has paved way for this monumental achievement.

