Ombugadu promises to run inclusive government in Nasarawa





The Nasarawa state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu has promised to run an all inclusive government if given the opportunity to be next governor in 2023.

A statement by the governorship aspirant said, if in 2023 he became governor, he would deliver his campaign promises to the electorate who voted him.

Ombugadu stated that “2023 is around the corner and it provides us with an opportunity to elect credible individuals to pilot our affairs. The people of Nasarawa state regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation will speak with one voice as the wounded and deprived that they are”.

He said the three years regime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not delivered its campaign promises to the people of Nasarawa state.

Ombugadu called on all hands must be on deck for the PDP to win the state in next general elections.

He promised to support whoever that emerged his party’s candidate among the governorship aspirant to win the state for his party.

