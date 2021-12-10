Omicron: Experts advise FG to avoid another lockdown

Economic experts on Friday in Lagos advised the federal government to avoid another round of lockdown of the economy due to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The experts told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that protecting lives was very important but the protection of livelihood was also key and should be factored in, in the government’s response to the Omicron incident.

Additional three more cases of Covid-19 pandemic that included the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, and the Omicron variant, have been confirmed in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This has brought the total number of confirmed cases of the variant detected in Nigeria to six.

Akpan Ekpo, a professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, urged the government not to consider any form of lockdown “now so as not to stop economic activities.”

“The government must avoid a lockdown of the economy now so as not to constrain economic activities. It will be important to closely monitor our borders, roads and air.

“It seems the virus has come to stay; hence, our scientists should be funded to develop vaccines; reliance on developed countries is not sustainable,” he said.

He advised the government to insist on vaccination for all, but must ensure that the vaccines were available.

Also, Uche Uwaleke, a professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, urged the government not to apply the lockdown strategy again in tackling the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

“In order to minimise the negative impact of Omicron Covid-19 variant on economic growth, the lockdown strategy, movement restrictions and school closures should no longer be used.

“This time around, I think the country is better prepared to handle the omicron challenge. The government should enforce more strictly the COVID-19 protocols, especially the wearing of face masks by the public.”

Also, Prof. Ndubuisi Nwokoma, the director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), said lockdown might not be the way to go now.

“Lockdown, as it happened during the first wave of Covid-19, may not be the way to go now.

“It had a lot of devastating effects on people’s livelihoods particularly for the poor and vulnerable as well as the operators in the informal sector and in the SMEs. Focus must be on the strict enforcement of the Covid-19 protocols and the restriction of unnecessary travels. With this, locking down the economy may not be necessary,” Nwokoma said.