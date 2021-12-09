Omicron: Saudi Arabia bans Nigerian fligts

The Saudi Arabia government Wednesday joined the growing list of countries that banned Nigerians and flights originating from the country from their countries over the spread of the deadly new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The Kingdom’s aviation regulatory body, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a circular with subject: ‘Suspension of Flight Coming from and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria’ ordered the suspension of all coming flights and also suspended entry to non-nationals coming directly or indirectly from Nigeria.

The circular, which has transaction no 27682/5 seen by our correspondent is reference Article 23 of the Civil Aviation Law, GACA circular no (5/25312) dated 2021-11-27 and GACA circular no (5/25530) dated 2021-11-28 was signed by the Assistant President for Economic Policies and Air Transport.

It reads in part: “Suspending all incoming flights and suspending entry to the Kingdom for non-nationals coming directly or indirectly from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Except for those who have spent a period of not less than (14) fourteen days in another country from another country from which they are allowed to come.

“Home quarantine will be applied for a period of five (5) days to Saudi citizens coming from the mentioned country, provided PCR examination on the first day and the fifth day regardless of the immunization status.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of government orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.”