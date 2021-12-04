Omicron variant: FG revises revised international travel protocol

Following the reported cases of the Omicron virus in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 has reviewed the International Travel Protocol of October 22, 2021, aimed at further reducing the risk of importation and exportation of Covid-19, especially the variants of concern.

According to a statement on Friday, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, the revised protocol comes into effect on December 5(today), even as he called on all Nigerians to ensure that they have taken their full dose of Covid-19 vaccinations and to continue to observe compliance to public health social measures.

The statement read in part: “For in-bound passengers, all passengers arriving in Nigeria are expected to provide evidence of and comply with the Covid-19 PCR test to be done within 48hrs before departure, post-arrival Day 2 Covid-19 PCR test.

“Mandatory self-isolation for 7 days (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals) and Day 7 post-arrival exit PCR test (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals.

Also, for out-bound passengers, all out-bound passengers are required to provide either of the following documentation: valid evidence of full vaccination against Covid-19 and negative PCR test result within 48hrs from the time of boarding.

“The review of the protocol is based on science, national experience, and global developments. The PSC assures Nigerians that it shall continue to monitor global and specific country situations with a view to taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

“The PSC calls on all Nigerians to ensure that they have taken their full dose of Covid-19 vaccinations and to continue to observe compliance to public health social measures. This revised protocol comes into effect on December 5, 2021.”

