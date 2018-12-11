Omisore is PDP at heart – Fadahunsi

A former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun East Senatorial District, Chief Francis Fadahunsi, says Senator Iyiola Omisore will soon rejoin the party as he is convinced he remains PDP at heart.

The candidate, who said though Omisore has pitched tent with the All Progressives Congress, (APC), he expressed optimism that the senator will align with him in his quest to win the seat.

Speaking yesterday, Fadahunsi said Omisore’s interest is still in the PDP adding that his return to the PDP is still certain. He said, with the ongoing alignment and realignment, people will see what will happen before the coming election.

He said this yesterday when he flagged-off his campaign in Osogbo and further described Omisore as political juggernaut that people still respect, saying “he cannot swim in muddy water”.

He promised to provide responsible representation to the people of Osun East. “Responsive in the sense that I intend to run my office in each of the 10 Local Government and the Area office so as to be able to get first hand information on the need of the people and be able to respond to their yearnings.

He frowned at ‘illegal mining of gold’ in Osun state and promised to make a legislation on it when he get to the Senate. He said “if you want the economy to be good, the Manager of economy must be serious.

Reacting to the rampant cases of kidnapping in his Senatorial District, Fadahunsi blamed Nigerians who allowed Fulani to rule and surround the country with herdsmen.

Fadahunsi, who also condemned neglect of cocoa production by the government, promised that to support farmers in his district to replace the old trees with new seedlings that would be made available to them.

“We need to reawaken and improve agriculture in the areas of cocoa, kolanut, coffee, yams, cassava and plantain plantation and ensure the supply of improved seedlings to improve yield”.

