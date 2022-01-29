Omisore, Oyo NUJ condole Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Former deputy governor of Osun state Senator Iyiola Omisore on Saturday described the death of the wife of the Senator Teslim Folarin as sad and shocking.

Senator Omisore in a condolence message personally signed by him and made available to newsmen said the news of the death of Barrister Angela Folarin came to him as a rude shock.

According to Senator Omisore, the death of Barrister Angela Folarin has no doubt created a big vacuum that will be difficult to fill and that she will equally be greatly missed by her immediate family, friends and associates.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I condole Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin on the death of his amiable wife, Barrister Angela Folarin. The death is sad, shocking and unbelievable,” he said.

Senator Omisore stressed that the news of the death of Mrs Folarin came to him as a rude shock, adding that the vacuum created by her death in the Folarin’ family will be difficult to fill.



He prayed that God to give Senator Folarin and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo state council in a condolence message described the death of Barrister Mrs Angela Folarin as sad and devastating.

In the condolence message signed by the Secretary of the Union, Comrade Sola Oladapo, Oyo NUJ expressed sadness over the death of Angela, adding, “the Chairman, Ademola Babalola had since called Senator Folarin who was on his way to catch flight around 4pm, minutes after the unfortunate news of his wife’s death was broken. Demola Babalola in the brief chat on phone with Senator Folarin said Angela’s death was shocking and one death too many to bear.”



“Distinguished Senator, this is sad and devastating. May Allah comfort you; the children and all the family members of the deceased.”