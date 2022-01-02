Omisore pays medical bills of over 100 delinquent patients at OAUTHC



The former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Saturday offset the medical bills of over 100 stranded patients and others at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals, (OAUTHC), Ile Ife.



Senator Omisore offset the medical bills of about N6 million during his 19th year hospital visitation to the hospital complex in his Ile Ife countryhome.



Senator Omisore during a visit toured round the various wards in the hospital together with the OAUTHC Chief Medical Director, Professor.

Victor Adetiloye, Chief Medical Director, the hospital’s Director of Administration, Barrister Segun Fawole, presented gift packs to about 412 in patients in the hospital.



The former deputy governor while presenting the new year gift packs to the patients prayed for their quick recovery.



OAUTHC Chief Medical Director, Prof Victor Adetiloye, while receiving Senator Omisore and his team lauded him for the yearly visit to the hospital to settle medical bills of delinquent patients as well as his other commitment to the welfare of the people.



The OAUTHC CMD further commended Senator Omisore for the presentation of gift packs to about 412 in patients at the hospital as well as his words of encouragement to the in payients.



Some of the delinquent patients, their relations as well as the patients on admission were full of praises to Senator Omisore calling on other wealth Nigerians to emulate Senator Omisore kind gesture by being their brother’s keeper

