Omisore’s soul and body still in PDP- Fadahunsi

Former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun East Senatorial District, Chief Francis Fadahunsi, has expressed optimism in his chance to win the coming election and represent the people of Ife/Ijesa at the upper chamber come next year.

He described Senator Iyiola Omisore who has aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) as his brother, whose support he can still count on.

According to Fadahunsi, Omisore’s interest is still in PDP and his return to PDP is still certain. He said, with the ongoing alignment and realignment, people will see what will happen before the coming election.

Speaking at a press conference to flag-off his campaign in Osogbo on Monday, Fadahunsi described Omisore as political juggernaut that people still respect, saying “he can not swim in a muddy water.

He promised to provide responsible representation to the people of Osun East. “Responsive in the sense that I intend to run my office in each of the 10 Local Government and the Area office so as to be able to get first hand information on the need of the people and be able to respond to their yearnings.

He frowned at ‘illegal mining of gold’ in Osun state and promised to make a legislation on it when he get to the Senate. He said “if you want the economy to be good, the Manager of economy must be serious. Osun would have been one of the richest state in Nigeria. But the minerals resources are being mined illegally and taking to Kaduna by the power that be.

Reacting to the rampant cases of kidnapping in his Senatorial District, Fadahunsi blamed Nigerians who allowed Fulani to rule and surround the country with herdsmen. He said, “none of the Fulanis will rear cattle without AK47. They have surrounded us. He promised to tackle the kidnapping by empowering local vigilantes who will work in synergy with security operatives to checkmate the crime. Fadahunsi who also condemned neglect of cocoa by the government of Osun state, promised that he would support farmers in his district to replace the old tree with new seedlings that would be made available to them. “It has become Imperative for we in the Southwest geo-political zone, to focus on our God-given agrarian economy and enhance agriculture. “We need to reawaken and improve agriculture in the areas of cocoa, kolanut, coffee, yams, cassava and plantain plantation and ensure the supply of improved seedlings to improve yield. Fadahunsi refuted claims of porous border in the Custom as the problem of Nigeria, saying there is porous in all areas of economy and government than the Custom. He said until everybody decide to contribute to the progress of Nigeria, blaming only a sector would not solve the country’s problem.

