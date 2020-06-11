OML 30: Host communities carpet CYB, defends OMS, Captain Hosa

Hundreds of youths, elders of host communities of OML 30, Cluster 11, in both Burutu and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta state Thursday described as not only frivolous, baseless attempt by Central youth body of Warri to blackmail operators of the facility, Ocean Marine Solutions, OMSL that the multi-billion naira firm has not done any empowerment to Indigenes of the area.

This is coming as another group, Niger Delta Coalition Of Coastal Communities, Chief Donben Donyegha, also debunked allegations by one Bullet Otuaru against the Managing Director of Ocean Marine Solution, Captain Hosa Okunbor as false.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State, by leaders of the communities which constituted OML 30 cut across Burutu and Warri South West Local Government area of Delta state, rose in the defense of the security firm and its Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Hosa Okunbor for subletting surveillance contracts to indigenes of the host communities

The statement which was jointly signed by Fidelix Atutu, Engr. Don Dickson Ogugu, Comr. Yerin Golo, Chief Jeremiah Iyepade, Comr. Ebikeme Angodideke, Pst. Phillip S. Fianka, Chief Prince E. Onaro, Comr. Burutu Mozu, Mr. Yerin Joel, Mr. John Ekerefe, Double Chief Felix Ebah among others.



They noted that those benefiting from the company are all bonafide indigenes of the communities.



Speaking further, the leaders had noted that besides doling out pipeline contracts to indigenes of the host communities, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited had also empowered youths from the said communities and beyond that are receiving salaries on a monthly basis as employment.



They maintained that it is not fair for anyone or group of persons to have come up with such untrue and blackmailing method to malign a company that is doing well and calling beneficiaries from the area strangers.



However, they called on the federal government, Delta State Government, the concerned local governments councils and members of the general public to completely disregard such group of people.



Part of the statement jointly signed by the elders reads: “The said purported Central Youth Body of Warri, Excravos, Burutu and Forcados in Burutu Local Government and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State does not have the host communities mandate in cluster 11, OML 30 Transforcados pipeline.



“The self acclaimed Central Youth Body does not know the true picture of what and what is going on in Transforcados pipeline OML 30.”Concerning the said publication by this self acclaimed youths who are not even recognised in the host communities where this operation is taking place in OML 30 Transforcados pipeline.



“The Federal Government of Nigeria, Delta State Government, the Chairmen of Warri South West and Burutu Local Governments should be aware that OMS has legally engaged the host communities and has done the needful by giving employment slots/jobs to the youths of the host communities, therefore, there is no youth restiveness that is likely to cause crisis in the said concerned area where OMS is running the surveillance contract.

“The only thing that might likely bring issues if not urgently addressed is the use of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited to cancel and terminate the indigenous grass cutting/local surveillance contractors and workers in Transforcados pipeline, OML 30 which the leaders of various communities, Delta State Government and Heritage in a joint meeting held at Government House, Asaba resolved that Heritage should with immediate effect re-award such contracts back to its original beneficiaries from the host communities which Heritage has not been able to fulfill.



“As far as we are concerned leaders of the host communities in OML 30, this is the only thing that is causing tension which might likely cause issues if Heritage fails to reversed the contracts back to their original indigenous contractors.”

