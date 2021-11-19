OMNIA trains peacemakers to avert clashes in North- east

In pursuit of peace in the North –east region of Nigeria , Omnia Institute for Contextual Leadership, founded by Reverend Abare Kallah, has trained over 3, 500 peacemakers and organised them into 94 Interfaith Peacemaker Teams (IP Teams) since 2017 to counter religious extremism, religion-based oppression, domination and violence.

In a statement issued to the press in Maiduguri recently , the founder said the IP- teams which consists of imams and pastors demonstrate that when the two dominant religious groups, Muslims and Christians collaborate and build power, public perception changes and it reduces the tolerance of extremism, conflict, and lead to increment in affirmation of pluralism.

He said this collaboration of interfaith leaders has further reduced space for extremist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP to recruit young residents in the North east.

It also played significant roles through empowerment, providing antidote to poverty, creating entrepreneurial opportunities through skill acquisitions as artisans such as tailors, hair dressers, among other vocations.

‘In further pursuit of peace in the region, OMNIA IP teams have commenced training of peacemakers in Maiduguri, the ancient city almost wrecked by Boko Haram insurgency, 75 Christian and Muslim leaders have been trained by Reverend Abare Kallah, OMNIA’s national coordinator for Nigeria.

This is coming with the backdrop of successes recorded in Gombe in 2017 with trained IP teams averting religious implosions and resolving intractable conflicts. The people of Maiduguri no doubt

have disproportionately suffered from Boko Haram violence and need to quickly build infrastructure for peace.

“OMNIA’s Interfaith Peacemaker Teams are critical tools providing skills to religious and community leaders to collaborate, work together from bottom to the top. IP-teams are helping to counter religious extremism, religious based oppression, violent insurgency, banditry and insecurity presently pervading and ravaging the North east region,” the founder added.