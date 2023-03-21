Omo-Agege, APC reject Delta 2023 governorship election results, head to tribunal 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Monday, rejected the declaration of Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Delta state governor- elect, alleging electoral fraud.



The party said the last Saturday election was fraudulent as it was characterised by vote-buying and intimidation of voters.



In a press statement signed by Sunny Areh, chief press secretary to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC governorship candidate said INEC went ahead to declare Oborevwori as the winner despite the myriad of infractions and acts of impunity on the part of the PDP in the course of the election.

The statement reads: “The March 18 election was characterized by massive fraud, unprecedented vote buying and voter suppression perpetrated by the PDP in the course of the election.



The fraudulent nature of PDP’s so called victory are just too damning and daring for it to be acceptable in any decent society.



“Most of those infractions are on Public domain and known to INEC officials and the security agencies involved in superintending the election.’



The APC argued that it won two senatorial seats and some House of Representatives in February 25 elections and that it does not add up how the party could be defeated in Delta South and Delta Central senatorial districts.



The statement added that Ovie Omo-Agege and the party will challenge the election of Oborevwori in court.



The party therefore appealed to its numerous supporters and the entire public to remain calm as the stolen mandate would be recovered in court.



“I can assure all our teeming supporters and all Deltans that the PDP pyrrhic celebration of a stolen mandate will be short-lived.



“By the grace of God and the clearly expressed wish of the people, this electoral heist will be reversed and Senator Omo Agege will be sworn in on May 29, 2023 as the lawfully elected Governor of Delta State.”

