Omo – Agege congratulates Nigeria’s oldest monarch @105

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Nigeria’s oldest monarch, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta state, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, on the occasion of his 105th birthday.

Born on January 20, 1917, the traditional ruler was installed on March 12, 1988 as the 12th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

In his congratulatory message to the revered traditional ruler on Thursday, Omo – Agege applauded him for his consistency in counselling leaders for peace, recommending the rule of law and encouraging his kinsmen to always work for the larger goal of building one great nation.

Describing him as a quintessential traditional ruler, Senator Omo-Agege, prayed that the legacy of peace, harmony, prosperity and steadfast progress which the Olomu Kingdom has witnessed since the monarch’s reign would continue perpetually.

The king, he noted, is an ambassador of unity, development and greatness, not only in Urhobo land and Delta State but in Nigeria, Africa and the whole world.

The Delta Central lawmaker affirmed that the royal father’s forthrightness and maturity had ensured stability and development in his immediate community of Olomu, Urhobo and Delta State in general.

He particularly lauded the royal father for his long-held passion for promoting the virtues of good education, entrepreneurship and good neighbourliness among the youths.

“I join other well-wishers to congratulate you and thank you immensely for your service to your people and the entire country and pray that God grant you more grace on the throne in the years to come.

“As a father, role model and a bridge builder, you are a testament to the biblical text that ‘When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.

“Without a doubt, you are a shining example to our youth and an enigma to behold.

“I pray that the almighty God will grant you good health and long life to continue serving your people,” he said.