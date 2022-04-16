Omo-Agege displayed ignorance, indiscipline at declaration – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Saturday blasted Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege over his governorship declaration speech saying he displayed high level of indiscipline and ignorance about the happenings/development in the state.

The governor said Omo-Agege failed to tell Deltans and Nigerians what he intend to do differently despite having the programme on live television coverage describing his declaration speech as empty and uninspiring.

Dr. Okowa who spoke at the news conference in Asaba, Delta State capital through the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said that the emptiness of Omo-Agege’s declaration speech shows that he lacked the capacity to govern a state like Delta.

He said that Delta was made up of men and women of integrity and wondered why a man who occupies a sensitive position as Deputy President of the Senate would organise such a declaration programme without clear cut plans on how he intends to govern the state if given the opportunity.

According to him, “we were surprised that somebody at that level can organise a declaration which we do not hold against him because it is his democratic right but that he does so, so emptyly is our concern.

“Delta is made up of men and women of integrity and we expect that any of our own irrespective of political party cannot lower the banner by coming up with such emptiness.

“It is important that we advice him to up the ante and not to make members of the general public who are not Deltans to think that our level of understanding of issues is waning.

“We remain number one in the country and that is why we say ‘Delta nor dey carry last’ and we do not want somebody that is supposed to occupy a very responsible position to lower that very enviable position that our state have occupied in the scheme of things either politically or otherwise.”

Aniagwu who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, slammed Omo-Agege for what he described as lack of discipline for time.

“In the course of his declaration he displayed a very high level of indiscipline because he told the people he was going to start that event at 10am but he did not show up until 3pm which means he does not even have respect for time.

“He didn’t even know that time between 10am and 3pm is very important to those persons he had gathered and they would have used that time to also engage in other very productive ventures.

“The man who is aspiring to lead our state cannot display that level of indiscipline in the first instance.

“We are also shocked that on a live broadcast which he had paid a reasonable amount of money, for the purpose of showcasing himself and if on a live programme he cannot even tell the people what he wants to do to govern our state, you can understand why we are disappointed at that emptiness,” the Commissioner stated.

Described Omo-Agege’s attacks on the Okowa administration and the PDP as petty and an indication that the Delta Central Senator was being economical with the truth for political reasons.