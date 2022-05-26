Omo-Agege emerges of Delta APC guber candidate 

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege Thursday emerged winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary in Delta state ahead of 2023 general elections.

Senator Omo-Agege was returned unopposed as he was the only governorship aspirant under APC in the state.

The returning officer, Mrs. Oyibo Nwaneri, declared Ovie Omo-Agege winner in the delegates election held at the Federal College of Education, Technical, Asaba with 1,191 of the 1,235 accredited delegates.

Speaking shortly after, DSP Omo-Agege said “today APC is speaking with one voice, we may have had our differences in the past, but we have reconciled ourselves.

According to him, “with my emergence as the party flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election, APC is determined to take over power in the state, and we are prepared to achieve that with the support of our members and the people of the Delta.”

