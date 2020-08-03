Omo-Agege has made Deltans proud – Okowa

Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa Monday said Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has made Deltans proud with his outstanding performance as one of the senators with the most number of bills in the 9th Assembly.

Governor Okowa stated this in a statement by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba while congratulating him at 57.

The governor said Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central, remained an amiable and very illustrious son of the state in whom Deltans are extremely delighted for his sterling and audacious political accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother and friend, the Deputy President of the Senate, an illustrious son of Delta and a leader of inestimable value, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his 57th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, you have made invaluable contributions to nation-building, especially with your no fewer than 18 bills in the 9th Senate, including the recently-passed Sexual Harassment Bill which seeks to combat sexual harassment as part of a broader move to uphold ethics in the nation’s tertiary institutions,” he stated.