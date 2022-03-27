Omo-Agege mourns Grace Alele Williams

Nigeria lost an Amazon in the death of former Vice Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Grace Alele – Williams, said the deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege.

Omo – Agege in a condolence message in Abuja, Sunday, described the late Professor of Mathetics as a trailblazer, a true amazon who left indelible footprints in the sands of time during her 89 years on earth.

He added that the deceased was an an exceptional woman who bravely broke new grounds, excelled in intellectual accomplishments and consistently demonstrated concern for the access of female African students to scientific and technological subjects.

“In the tradition of the legendary amazons, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, overcame many odds to become the first Nigerian woman to receive a doctorate degree in 1963, the first female Professor of Mathematics in 1976 and then made history as the first female Nigerian Vice-Chancellor of a Nigerian University in 1985.

“I feel particularly proud that at my alma mater, the University of Benin where she served as Vice Chancellor from 1985 to 1992, Professor Alele-Williams’ tenure became an excellent test case to demonstrate the executive capability of the Nigerian.

“Much as we miss her, it is noteworthy that this Delta-born exemplar whose life story reflects positive impacts in boards, committees and other positions of service, left us an unforgettable legacy.

“I have no doubt that while her children and grandchildren find comfort in the fond memories she left behind, Delta State, Nigeria and the whole of humanity owe much to the pioneering spirit and pursuit of excellence by exceptional women like Professor Grace Alele-Williams,” he said.