Omo – Agege rejoices with Pastor Enoch Adeboye @80

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege, has rejoiced with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on his 80th birthday celebration.

Omo – Agege in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media , Yomi Odunuga in Abuja Wednesday, said Papa Adeboye deserves applause for remaining a sterling example of good leadership and extensive commitment to the spiritual and material well-being of many others.

He noted that while the RCCG under Pastor Adeboye now has presence in close to 200 countries around the world, the church’s charity arm, His Love Foundation, has also continued to impact lives positively.

“I feel more inspired in pushing forward with my numerous people-focused development projects and involvement in charitable causes when I note the inspiring examples of others, including that of the RCCG foundation which has donated 37 dialysis machines across the federation and conducted cancer screening for over 100,000 Nigerian women.

“As our dear Pastor Adeboye celebrates his 80th birthday, I join members of the RCCG and other Nigerians in celebrating this great man and I wish him many more years of good health as he continues to serve God and care for others,” he said.

The Delta Central lawmaker also applauded the renowned cleric’s tireless dedication to his duty as the spiritual shepherd of the people.