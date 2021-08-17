Omo – Agege thumbs up Fr Ehusani on 40th ordination anniversary

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , Moday congratulated a renowned televangelist, Executive Director and Chaplain, Lux Terra Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr George Ehusani, on his 40th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood in the Catholic Church.

Omo-Agege in a personally signed statement in Abuja , said Father Ehusani is a firebrand cleric who speaks truth to power, adding that he has established a rich legacy of ecclesiastical engagements as a preacher, administrator, author, poet, teacher, musician and a social commentator in the last four decades.

He applauded Ehusani’s steadfast devotion to his vocation amply demonstrated in his love and service for his people, nation and God.

He prayed that God , who had given the cleric the strength to devote his entire life to service in the vineyard , would continually bless him with good health, wisdom and abundant grace to shepherd the flock under him.

“On behalf of my family, the good people of Delta Central senatorial district, kindly accept my congratulations on this event of your 40th anniversary as a priest in the Lord’s Vineyard.

“We also join the rest of the brethren at the Lux Terra Chaplaincy and indeed the entire Catholic Church to felicitate with you at this auspicious time.

“For forty years, you have made the priesthood a shining light through your homilies, writings, television programmes and humanitarian services in Nigeria and beyond.

“We pray the Lord continues to bless you abundantly, as you remain in his path and may you dwell each day in His anointing. May He continue to give you peace, and wisdom as you render your Godly service to mankind. Indeed, we are always glad when they say, let us go to the House of the Lord,” he said.