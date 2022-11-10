Omokri denies dumping Atiku for Peter Obi

Former Presdidential aide, Reno Omokri has denied dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP).The Nigerian author described the rumor of his defection as propaganda by Obidients.The Labour party’s National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, had congratulated Omokiri for joining the party.The reports quoted Abayomi as saying Omokiri saw the light at last and decided to dump Atiku.Referring to a viral video where Reno praised Obi and commended him for his job as the Governor Of Anambra State, Abayomi said Omokri, his other friends Femi Fani-Kayode, and Dino Melaye would soon change address and identify with the movement that will usher in Obi as the next President of Nigeria.Quoting Omokri, he said, “I am proud of their man, he is my friend, he made money for himself in private sector and he made money for Anambra State, he never borrowed money.”Reacting, Omokri tweeted: “I have been inundated by calls. I thought I addressed this yesterday when @segalink asked me. It is propaganda by Obidients.“I am a member of only 2 parties, the PDP and the UK Conservative Party. I am also aligned with, but not a member of, the Republican Party.”

