Omolabake emerges FCT SWIT coordinator, pledges tax education, empowerment





The Society of Women In Taxation (SWIT) has inaugurated its Abuja chapter with Barrister (Mrs) Adesola Omolabake Adeyemi as the 3rd coordinator of the 15-member executives.

The inauguration, which took place at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), September 16, was graced with the crème de la crème in the business world, including the Vice President of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Barrister Olusola Agbeluyi, who represented the President of the Institute, Mr Isaac Adesina Adedayo; Mr Innocent Ohagwa, Vice President 2; and Mr Simon Kato, Honourary Treasurer of CITN.

Speaking on a paper entitled Role of Women in Nation Building: Impacting the Informal Sector Through Tax Education, Dr Fowokan described Barrister Adesola Omolabake Adeyemi as a colleague who has all it takes to move the Abuja chapter of SWIT to the next level.

She called on the Abuja chapter members to give their full support to the new executives, noting that the sky will be the starting point for its advancement.

She stressed that the role of women in nation building could not be over-emphasised.

Dr Fowokan described the contributions of the likes of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iwela, Oluremi Ransome Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, Late Prof Dora Akunyili and many others to the development of Nigeria as marvelous and charged that women should be allowed to participate in the running of the nation’s economy.

Height point of the investiture was the oath taking and decoration on the new FCT SWIT coordinator led by Mrs Bose Ikhanoba who extolled Barrister Omolabake for standing tall for the women folk.

Abuja chapter of SWIT was inaugurated on 12th May, 2015 and has produced two coordinators; Mrs Ruth Arokoyo, and Mrs Janet Onazi, with their respective teams of experienced executives that worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the chapter.

In her remarks, the new coordinator pledged constant training and retraining of members as her priority.

Other members in her team are Mrs. Biola Ramat. A. Saliu FCTI (1st Vice Coordinator); Mrs Udo Victoria FCTI (2nd Vice Coordinator); Nkele Amaechi Okocha ACTI (the Secretary); Juliana T. Eremie FCTI (Treasurer); and Okwuchi Nnochiri FCTI (Financial Secretary).

The rest are Shidek Veronica Ishaya FCTI (Membership Secretary); Gladys Dakwak-Barde FCTI (Welfare Secretary); Sabina Ego Ekechukwu ACTI (Publicity Secretary); Lizzy Okeke ACTI (Assistant Secretary); Chukwuemerie-Uzoh Tochi FCTI (Assistant Welfare Secretary); Ngozi Maria Esieme FCTI (Assistant Membership Secretary); and Emem Etuk (Assistant Publicity Secretary).

