Omolori remains the pride of Ebira land – Ex-Commissioner, Ohikere



Former commissioner of information in Kogi state, Dr. Tom Ohikere, has described the immediate-past Clerk of the National Assembly, Prince Ataba Sani-Omolori as a worthy son of Ebira land who deserves to be celebrated by his people, regardless of the conspiracy that led to his exit from the national assembly.





Reacting to Omolori’s recent forced retirement in interview with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Ohikere said the former NASS Clerk through his meritorious service in the legislative arm of government gave a worthy representation of Ebira land in the National Assembly Service Commission which can be attested to by his dexterity in up-scaling the facilities and technological proficiency of the bureaucracy and workforce in general as the clerk of the National Assembly.







According to him, Sani-Omolori’s career in the National Assembly has been challenging, as he was tasked with the responsibility of establishing and nurturing the Legal Department from its inception to its present status, a task he delivered perfectly.







He testified that under Omolori’s watch, definite landmark transformation were recorded ranging from massive renovation of the buildings, improved security, parking lots, among others, adding that he also introduced the click-in tech for across the institution with a workforce of over 5,000 legislative workforce within the system.







The former commissioner added that never can anyone forget to mention the introduction of Open Week which gave ample opportunities to Nigerians, CSOs, CBOs to interface with the members and management of National Assembly.







“Going through his work and professional experiences, one cannot but acknowledge the propensity of Sani-Omolori towards making National Assembly a hub of democratic institution across Africa.







“To the Ebira people, Sani-Omolori has been a great philanthropist, his records on employment generation is unprecedented and can only be compared to late Sen. A. T Ahmed, despite being a civil servant he has touched many souls, distributed grinding machines, sewing machines, keke NAPEP and many other empowerments to the less privileged in the land.







“I can not over-emphasize his personal touch to people that ever come in contact with him but it saddens my heart that his own people who supposed to stand by him on this unjust politics by some cabal in the National Assembly to remove him despite the 8th Assembly resolution to satisfy their personal gains are the ones rejoicing over it,” Ohikere said.









Omolori became the Acting Director, Legal Services Department in 2002, a position he held until 2006. In 2007, he was promoted to the substantive rank of Director and worked in that capacity until 4th February, 2010 when he became the Clerk, House of Representatives in the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a position he occupied till 16th May, 2016 when he became the Clerk to the National Assembly.







Related

No tags for this post.