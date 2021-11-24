Omotoyinbo reveals 5 ultimate acne dos and don’ts on skin – Poshglow

Millions of videos uploaded on different channels on skincare give other persons different feelings.

Some are thrilled, while some are unappealing to the audience. Dermatologists give opinions on skincare, which varies from person to person.

While others try to educate viewers on their expertise, others sell their skincare products targeted at tackling issues such as acne, wrinkles, eczema and so forth.

In her quest to reach clients, Dr Omotoyinbo of Poshglow Skincare reveals her 5 ultimate acne dos and don’ts-

Don’t pop your pimples

People often ask if popping pimples is quite good? Dr Folashade says you do not pop your pimples because one may be exposed to infection.

It is best to take the responsibility to talk to people when the opportunity presents itself because it helps minimize risk.

If there is a pimple in your skin, don’t squeeze it, as it may aggravate the spot.

Do use salicylic acid to prevent spots

Salicylic acid is an ingredient that prevents skin problems. It is a chemical reaction that crystallizes in small sizes and eliminates pores, dirt and dead skin cells.

Do change your face mask every day

Mask has become a challenge everywhere, and in some cases, it limits breathing space. You can actually break away from wearing a mask if it becomes burdensome. But importantly, one should be consistent in changing their face mask as they do to their clothes.

You can also wash your face mask and keep it clean or make provision for a mask drawer as you also have a makeup drawer.

4 Don’t forget about lifestyle causes

One can get breakouts from acne because it causes ingrown hair and can pull out hairs.

You can increase oil and build up pores in the skin because some persons actually consider a lot about their lifestyles, even wearing tight pants.

Do remember it’s not your fault

Acne can occur in the formative years of an individual because of changes in hormones, which causes a difference in the oil production of our skin. In addition, some factors could be hereditary, like parents being oily.

This fact is not a threat to anyone but can threaten our mental health, emotions or feelings.

Dermatologists will always recommend that people pay attention to these things, the way it affects them.

Related

No tags for this post.