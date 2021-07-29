OMSA: Akume charges member countries on peace, unity

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume Tuesday charged 15 member African countries of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) to promote peace and unity and foster unity as well as strengthen the collective resolve of the Armed Forces of the member countries to defeat any common enemy especially (ISWAP).

The minister stated this on the occasion of his investiture as the Patron of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) by the president of the organisation in Abuja.

Akume, who said he was delighted to welcome the president of OMSA, board members, and the executive members to Nigeria, appreciated the organisation for finding him worthy to include the investiture ceremony as part of their activities.

He said he had the opportunity on behalf of himself and staff of his ministry to welcome the delegation of OMSA from 15 member countries to Nigeria.

“I believe that our meeting in Nigeria will help promote peace and foster unity as well as strengthen the collective resolve of the Armed Forces of the member countries to defeat any common enemy (especially ISWAP) against peace and security of the sub-continents.

The minister stated that, as he indicates interest in the activities of the organisation and as a lover of sports, I have accepted to be one of your Patrons and also to be part of the team that will take the tournament torch to President Muhamadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said the request of OMSA for financial support to host the first edition of Sahel Games in Abuja in the last quarter of 2021 has been forwarded to National Lottery Trust Fund for positive actions.

Akume said Nigeria is determined to ensure the success of the game, adding that sports is a very powerful instrument of unity.