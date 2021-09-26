On Abuja task force

Recently, precisely, Thursday, September 23, 2021, around 9:10pm, at the area known as Berger in Abuja, where vehicles station to convey passengers to Nyanya, Mararaba, Masaka and other places within Abuja and Nasarawa, a Task Force Team came with a Hilux van and forcefully took away foods and beverages the women were selling to passersby and passengers that were on board, waiting for their vehicles to take off.

I watched helplessly how one of the women was following and begging them to release her things for it is her business and her only source of income that sustains her and her family.

These guys were many, ready to fight anyone that would confront them, very aggressive and shouting as if they were armed robbers.

One wonders why a Task Force Team could go out at night to seize foods and beverages from women since such act is synonymous with robbery.

The activities of Task Force in Abuja are the similar to those of armed robbers but they are seemingly untouchable.

Before now, the so called Task Force would collect foods of these vendors and eat as part of their work. The food sellers were angry and started adding poisonous substances in their foods. That initiave caused the death of many task force members after eating the seized foods.

It will interest you to know that task force members were no longer eating the seized foods at that period.

Let me advice the food sellers experiencing this act of robbery to please, bring back the former initiative that helped in reducing many of the criminals and pests that were terrorising them. I am tired of calling on the authorities to do their work.

Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, Abuja



