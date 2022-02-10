On Adamawa’s revenue generation strategy

It is four years since his appointment as the Chairman of the Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue by the erstwhile Governor Mohammed Umaru Bindow Jibrilla, later reappointed by the present Governor Ahmadu Fintri, because of the foundation he laid in revenue generation for the state. Alhaji Hamman Adama Njabari has broken the jinx hitherto hampering the collection of revenue due to the government to enable it deliver the much-touted dividend of democracy.

The last four years of the stewardship of Alhaji Njabari have brought to the fore, the indelible landmark in the generation of revenue for the state to hit the mark of billions thereby affording the present administration of Governor Fintri to record remarkable successes in road construction, building of additional hospitals across the state as well as affording the administration the great opportunity in revamping the education sector of the state.

The chairman and his entire team are experts in taxation and in revenue administration. This has greatly helped in the laying of the foundation for a sustainable revenue generation, that drew accolades from different organs of government especially the state House of Assembly, which passed a vote of confidence on Njabari for turning around the fortunes of the board within a very short period of time.

Because of his superlative performances, the state government through the office of the Head of Service nominated him for the National Productivity Merit Award for 2021. He brought certain innovations in the board to enhance the capacity and the capability of the staff through sending them on refresher courses as well as organising workshops and seminars on tax administration.

A new salary package was unveiled during his period which is awaiting the assent of the governor.

The chairman proved to have judiciously utilised the years by being committed to marvelous and remarkable activities in a bid to enhance the generation of revenue for the state. The nomination of the chairman for the productivity award is a testimony to Njabari’s selflessness and relentless commitment to serving the state. His dispassionate approach is unique and worthy of emulation by upcoming leaders in the public service.

In a discussion with this writer, he said, “I want to leave behind that I have come, have done my bit, what is expected of me in fulfilling the dreams of the government of Adamawa state”. In all societies, one finds achievers like the chairman whose record of adding value to the lives of the people is indisputable. It is also an undisputable that men of noble character strive to attain greater heights and make society better and Njabari is really one of such characters. He is a model of integrity, humility and exemplary conduct.

The successes recorded at the board in the past four years are because he is passionate about his convictions as he is willing to listen to and consider other points of view of all the staff irrespective of position.

A leader is known by five main qualities – vision, courage, inspiration, personal sacrifice and personal example. He displayed these qualities in abundance in the course of performing his duties.

There has been a new lease of life at the board since the coming of Njabari as chairman. I recall that when the appointment was announced, there were immediate reactions. While some raised eyebrows, the majority were elated by pedigree of the chairman

The happenings in the board in the past four years indeed justify the optimists. Their position was hinged on the pedigree and professionalism of Njabari. And he has not failed in his efforts towards repositioning the Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue and cleaning the Augean stable.

