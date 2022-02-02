On Buni’s 100 computer donation to BUK



The donation of 100 computers by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state to Bayero University Kano (BUK) is politically uncalled for, considering the poor institutional standards of his state, where millions of indigenous students that voted for the governor are battling a lack of various technologies in their state-owned institutions. The donations to a well-furnished and developed BUK cannot benefit the governor or the entire students of Yobe state.

However, while this may appear to be good news for Bayero University, it must be tempered by a thorough examination of Yobe state institutional standards and their pressing administrative, social, and academic considerations to resurrect active education in Yobe state higher education institutions.

Yobe State University is among the new universities in Nigeria and is currently experiencing low student enrollment. Their sources are weak due to a lack of advanced facilities for carrying out academic activities and insufficiently advanced technology to properly train their thousands of students.

Meanwhile, BUK is one of the top ranking universities in Nigeria. The university spends years running enough budgets and acquiring modern techniques with a large student enrollment every year. The university’s library is advanced, and the federal government continues to meet its demand for achieving academic excellence.

Bayero University does not require computers to function because they have enough to run any programme and maintain reserves in other ways. There is something to ask the Yobe state governor: has he ever visited the Yobe State University library to see how old it looks? Not just the library, the whole Yobe State University building requires renovation – from the lecture rooms to the library, rebuilding theater halls, roads, distributing solar-powered electricity and panels, sport coats, purchasing modern books for the library to enhance research, and other practical equipment for the medical and environmental science students to proficiently acquire knowledge inside the state university.

Besides the urgent calls for the governor on the rehabilitation of Yobe State University, there are similar institutions at the local government areas of Yobe that are dilapidated, while others have been struggling with academic materials for decades without any state intervention. An example of such institutions is the College of Administration and Management Technology (CAMTECH), Potiskum, and the College of Health Technology, Nguru, alongside others with poor infrastructure. These institutions spent years under the state government, but neither the governor nor the ministry of education attended to them.

Conclusively, it is not a bad idea to donate computers to other universities or limit the governor’s desire on where or who to donate something to; rather, it is a call of attention to share with the governor that institutions under his primary responsibilities are structurally and academically collapsing, and the key factor to save them lies in the hands of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Kasim Isa Muhammad, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,Maiduguri, Borno state