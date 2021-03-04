On closure of boarding schools

The recent decision taken by some state governments on the total closure of some boarding schools in clearly depicts the inability of our security agencies to counter attack abductors who are traumatising us.

It is no longer new news that students and their parents are devastated as the security of the students is no longer guaranteed and has incessantly been breached to the extent that (students) are being victimised by their abductors who fearlessly hold them captives.

It is very frustrating that some public schools (boarding) have been closed as announced by the governments in some states of the federation.

The decision is honestly heart-breaking as it is an indication that the government can no longer repel or foil attacks carried out by various types of terrorists, despite the fact that Nigeria has been recognised as one of the African countries with the strongest military might. But, annoyingly, the domestic crises have so far proved to be beyond the control of the government.

One of the mistakes made by the government was negotiation with the abductors. If the government had attacked the first set of abductors fiercely and ruthlessly, the series of abductions as we are witnessing would not have occurred.

In a nutshell, I would like to call on the federal government to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians as obligated by the 1999 constitution as amended. Government must strive to do the needful without fear or favour.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.