On girl-child education

A significant function of the education of the girl-child in Nigeria is that it offers her the opportunity to chart her destiny with the skills and information she acquired. From basic up to tertiary education, the girl-child is provided with diverse basic knowledge, skills, and training which contribute to national development.

An educated girl-child can only grow through a literate woman who has a greater chance of breaking the cycle of social vices by imparting good knowledge to her daughter. No society can develop without the help of lady. So, why are we denying our girl children the right to education? Giving a girl child education can help to reduce the ills bedevilling this great country because they can impart good knowledge to their children if they get married.

Education offers the girl child the necessary skills and information needed to excel in her chosen career. A girl who is educated can become a teacher, architect, doctor, scientist, lawyer, pharmacist, among other professions. And by giving our girls the right to education we can right the wrongs in our society.

Education is not limited to western or religious education but a life orientation. If we want our future to be joyful, let’s educate every girl in our society. Girl’s education is a way to nation building. It is high time we gave our girls a chance to explore their potential through quality education.

Neelam Saxena Chandra reminds us that “If you think that educating your girl is enough for her to tackle the boundaries of tradition, then you are wrong. You have to ensure that not only you empower her with education, but also make her strong enough to resist the evils of societal pressure under which she often buckles.

“Her life and honour are far more important than ‘What will people say?” A little emotional support from the parents can make the life of a daughter abused by her in-laws beautiful.” Yes, it is undoubtedly true that, we educate women because it is smart. We educate women because it changes the world.

However, this is a call to Nigerian government to solve women related problems such as sexual harassment, gender inequality, among others. The women affairs ministries should perform their duties by creating enabling environment for the girl child education for a better Nigeria of our dreams.

Desmond Tutu said, “If we are going to see real development in the world then our best investment is WOMEN!” When women are educated, our country becomes stronger, greater and prosperous. Girl child education is essential and a must.

For religious sects, please do not ban girl child education by criticising it rather create an atmosphere where the importance of girl education is going to be placed on board. And consider the importance of girl child education by creating awareness on the imperative of girl education.

There is an adage that, “although the clay had been moulded into a pot it is yet to pass through the fire“.

I also urge parents to do their best in seeing that they educate their girl children In order to have a morally sound society.

Raheenatu Ibrahim,

Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic,

Bauchi, Bauchi state

[email protected]

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

