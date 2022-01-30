On Hanifa’s killing

Let me start by condoling Hanifa’s parent on the gruesome killing of their only daughter as well as seeking justice for the young innocent girl; the event was indeed highly condemnable, may the culprits be punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

But, sadly, the way Hanifa’s killing is erupting both social and conventional media sounds like Hanifa’s is the only precious soul ever lost in Nigeria, particularly, the North. Many people are being kidnapped, raped and killed gruesomely but nobody bothers to know the culprits talk less of demanding justice for the victims.

This creates the impression that Hanifa’s tragedy is more important than any other killing in Nigeria. The point is, all the unprecedented killing, kidnapping, raping, among other tragic events in the country, do not attract government and people’s attention.

Recently, bandits killed 147 people in Zamfara state. Prior to this, 43 travelers were burnt to death in Sokoto, 15 worshipers were killed in Niger among, other others, but nobody showed concern or insisted that justice must be done.

Nobody cares about the plight of homeless kids that lost their families during Boko Haram, armed bandits and kidnapping tragedies; awfully, those that need help are abandoned while priority is given to a less important event.

If the emphasise given to Hanifa’s killing was given to every single act of terrorism, insecurity would have been wiped out from Nigeria.

Therefore, it’s of utmost importance to seek justice for those homeless kids, provide them with the necessaried of life. Hanifa has gone, so do the needful for those who are alive. Eliminate the miscreants and stop the killings entirely.

Finally, the way people are demanding justice for young Hanifa, same should be demanded for the rape, kidnap and ritual victims. Let’s keep fighting for every single event that concerns Nigerians and not to be selective. May the young Hanifa’s soul rest in the bosom of God.

Robert Mathew Antikirya,Department of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri,Borno state