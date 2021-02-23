On Magashi’s comment

It sounds awesome and peculiar that an important figure occupying the position of defense minister publicly asserted that Nigerians should take up arms to defend themselves. This act depicts a call to destabilise and disunite Nigerians.

The minister should know that by saying this, a lot of depressed citizens would be inspired to follow the footsteps of ESN and other strayed bandits ending up being insurgents.

He (Bashir Magashi) has to avoid biting more than he can chew.

May Nigerians ever remain united!!!

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi state