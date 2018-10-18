On mandatory use of National Identity Number By Itojong Ayamba

The ability to formally identify oneself has increasingly become integral to many aspects of civic participation and inclusion.

Experts argue that formalized identity management systems have the potential to establish strategic partnerships between the state and citizens.

Failure to register populations and provide identity documents is believed to have detrimental effects for both the individual and the state.

Identification systems are becoming more common across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Central to a government’s ability to deliver services to its people, whether those services be healthcare, safety nets, or drivers’ licenses, is knowledge of who those people are.

The same is true for private enterprises.

For example, a bank’s ability to offer services to its clients— such as opening a bank account or securing a loan— requires certain knowledge of the intended recipient.

This is where identity management initiative comes in.

Identification is, thus, a prerequisite for modern development.

At the twilight of the administration of Chief Obasanjo in 2007, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was set up by Act 23 of 2007.

This commission was created to replace the former Directorate of National Civic Registration (DNCR).

NIMC took over all DNCR assets and liabilities, including the staff from both state and local government offices all over the country.

According to the National Policy Document and Institutional Framework for Identity Management, the commission was established to foster the orderly development of an identity sector and build a modern identity management system for Nigeria, create, operate and manage a secure, sustainable national identity database; build and manage identity authentication and verification service infrastructure; establish permanent registration centres across the country to enroll every Nigerian and legal resident of 16 years and above at his/ her convenience; issue a slip that contains the enrollee’s National Identification Number (NIN) and later a chip-based, highly secure and user friendly General Multi-Purpose (Smart) Card (GMPC) to facilitate e-governance, online/offline identity authentication and verification, and secure electronic transactions (cited in NIMC Annual Report Account, 2014).

The Nigerian government when unveiling a new national identity system in 2012 wanted it to meet the objective the previous scheme failed to achieve such as being a tool to control illegal immigrants in the country, validating other civic documents such as travelling passports, setting up a reliable personal identification system for securing commercial transactions with financial institutions.

Intrinsically, the new national identity management system represents a paradigm shift from mere identity card issuance to identity data management.

Hence, the emphasis currently is more on the National Identification Number (NIN) than the General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC) commonly referred to as ‘national ID card’.

Every citizen from age 16 and above and legal residents can enroll for NIN, while citizens below 16 years must have their enrolment tied to their parent’s/guardian’s NIN.

Section 27 of the NIMC Act provides for the mandatory use of NIN for specific transactions, and from January 1, 2019 following the Federal Executive Council’s meeting on September 19, where it approved the immediate implementation of a strategic roadmap for digital identity ecosystem in Nigeria, it shall become unlawful for anyone to transact serious businesses without NIN.

However, multiple identities and identity databases have mushroomed in Nigeria as a result of the absence of a centralized national identity repository, thereby creating a fiscal burden, and causing public and private sector inefficiencies.

The federal government of Nigeria may, therefore, consider the following steps in preparing a roadmap for a modern, well-developed, and integrated identity ecosystem in Nigeria: Since 2007, new advances in identity management have emerged that may inform the policy and legal environment of identification in Nigeria.

The proliferation of mobile phones, growing use of online and mobile applications, and resulting surge of electronic data require a hard look at security and privacy of information.

Strong legal safeguards are thus necessary for security and privacy.

A robust assessment of the legal enabling environment is an important step to review, among other things, the existing institutional and governance arrangements, and the robustness of any safeguards for individual privacy and data protection.

The incidence of disparate identity schemes, with little or no (option for) interoperability across the systems, can be symptomatic of weaknesses in the legal framework.

A critical step towards harmonizing disparate databases, ensuring consistent technical standards and interoperability, and providing robust privacy and data protection provisions, depends upon the development and implementation of a holistic and coherent legal enabling environment.

A supportive enabling environment for digital identity can also pave the way for further innovations, including electronic commerce, mobile financial services, and modern transportation in Nigeria.

In spite of notable steps taken by government, the identity systems of Nigeria remain mostly unintegrated.

In 2005, government set up a Harmonization Committee, a Presidential Implementation Committee in 2006–2007, a Cabinet Committee in 2011, and a Presidential Committee on Centralization of biometric-linked databases in MDAs in 2013.

NIMC has carried out work on harmonization and integration since 2007 under its Implementation Committee.

Despite these efforts, the number of parallel identity systems in Nigeria has grown.

Renewed focus on integration can be helped by a simplified approach to integration, and greater coordination amongst government agencies.

The availability of identity verification is necessary for integration of identity systems, a Since 2007, a lot of work has been done on identity in Nigeria.

Though, centralization of enrolments remains a major challenge.

The speedy development of a national identity repository, with 183.6 million entries, reflecting the country’s total population, is necessary for Nigeria’s economic and social development, and for harmonizing the country’s different identity platforms.

Ayamba writes from University of Calabar

