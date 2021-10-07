On Nigeria’s corruption and bad governance



Corruption and poor governance in Nigeria is disheartening, the system is completely corrupt to the extent that no sector is exempted.

The atmosphere in which Nigerians are living isn’t conducive enough to achieve peace and harmony due to poverty and unemployment corruption and poor governance are major cause of insecurity in the country.

There is corruption in the security agencies; you must offer bribe to make reports of crime and harassment, criminals go unpunished because they can buy their way out. In the health sector, the underprivileged aren’t entitled to adequate health care services because of corruption, you spend more bribing hospital staff in government hospitals than what many private hospitals will collect.

Corruption has eaten deep into the Nigerian education system and the sector is nearly moribund.

Social amenities are no longer available. The fact is that all the suffering Nigerians go through are a result of bad governance.



To this end, I can say peace and progress con hardly be achieved in Nigeria as long as there is corruption and the political elite continue to use youths imprudently without giving priority to younger generation in terms of welfare and good governance. .

It is high time government looked into the issue of corruption holistically and stopped this barbaric act that encourages bad governance in Nigeria..

The predicament Nigerians are going through because of corruption and poor governance is beyond abnormal..

Therefore, government and various stakeholders should take this issue as a priority and consider the future of coming generations..Ibrahim Sule,Department Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri