On parents and children relationship

Relationship is said to be a strong feeling of affection. It is the state of being in love and also an association by blood or marriage; kinship.

Relationships are imperative for many different reasons. These include increasing our emotional well being, creating stability, learning how to be a good friend or mate, having someone to count on and trust in times of need and someone to vent to when we face challenges.

According to Springer Nature Switzerland AG, the term “parent-child relationship” refers to the unique and significant affiliation between a parent and child. It is the unique and enduring bond that exists between parents and their children.

Parents-child relationship is one that nurtures the physical, emotional and social development of the child. This relationship lays the foundation for the children’s personality, life choices and overall behavior.

The most important relationship to a child is the one they develop with their parent. Children learn and develop best when they have strong, loving, positive relationships with their parents. That’s because positive relationships with parents help children learn about the world – whether the world is safe and secure, whether they’re loved, who loves them, what happens when they cry, laugh or make a face, and much more.

The relationship between parents-child is among the most significant in a person’s life. Children who have a healthy relationship with their parents are more likely to develop positive relationships with other people around them.

The benefits of parents-child relationship cannot be overemphasized. The Parenting NI outlined some benefits of parents-child relationship. It helps the child exhibit optimistic and confident social behaviors. Also, children who has a secure relationship with their parents learns to regulate emotions under street and in difficult situations.

Parents-child relationship lays a good foundation for better social and academic skills.

Children who grow with a secure and healthy attachment to their parents stand a better chance of developing happy and good relationships with others in their lives.

However, parents can build and strengthen a good relationship with their children in diverse ways.

Firstly, by being in the moment with their children; means that thinking about what’s going on with your child. And this shows the child that you care about the things that matter to them.

Secondly, spending quality time with their children. A good relationship between parents and their children are built on quality time. Time spends together is how they get to know about each other’s experiences, thoughts and feelings. And this shows that they value and appreciate their children, which is great for their relationship.

Thirdly, creating a caring environment of trust and respect. It is said that trust and respect are essential to a positive parent-child relationship. It’s important for parents to build a foundation of trust and respect for their child(Ren). The child(ren) needs to know that they can rely on their parents to be there. When you say you’ll do something, do it. Keep your word. For example, picking up your child when they fall. This helps them learn to trust you that you’ll be there when they need you.

Also, if your child loves music, cheer them on, ask different questions from them. Showing respect for your child’s feelings and opinions encourages him/her to keep sharing them with you.

Fourthly, play and eat meals together. Playing is so important to a child’s development. It is the tool through which children develop language skills, express emotions, foster creativity, and lot more. Playing together is a fun way for parents to strengthen their relationship with their children.

Also, eating meals together serves as a great opportunity for parents to teach their children the importance of healthy and balanced diet.

Another way parents can build and strengthen a good relationship with their children is showing love to them. Loving affection is needed at every stage of our lives. It is important for a child to receive this loving affection from their parents.

Apart from showing them loving affection, it is also very important for parents to tell their children they love them often. They should be sure to tell their children every day, no matter what age they are. Even when your child is being difficult or does something you don’t like; this can be an excellent opportunity to remind them that you love them unconditionally. The word “I Love You” can do a lot to strengthen a relationship.

Your relationship with your child will change and develop as your child grows. Build a good and positive relationship with your child today and forever.

Mary Oluwatosin Afolabi,

Abuja

