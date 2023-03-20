On sleep and sleep disorders

Sleep is a complex biological process. While you are sleeping, you are unconscious, but your brain and body functions are still active. They are doing a number of important jobs that help you stay healthy and function at your best. Sleep is a basic human need and is critical to both physical and mental health. So, when you don’t get enough quality sleep, it does more than just make you feel tired.

It can affect your physical and mental health , thinking, and daily functioning. Sleep disorders are group of conditions that affect the ability to sleep well on a regular basis. Whether they are caused by a health problem or by too much stress, sleep disorders disturb your normal sleep patterns.

A sleep disorder can affect your overall health, safety and quality of life. Sleep deprivation can affect your ability to drive safely and increase your risk of other health problems. Symptoms of sleep disorders include being very sleepy during the daytime and having trouble falling asleep at night. Some people may fall asleep at inappropriate times, such as while driving.

Other symptoms include breathing in an unusual pattern or feeling an uncomfortable urge to move while you are trying to fall asleep. Unusual or bothersome movements or experience during sleep are also possible. Having an irregular sleep and wake cycle is another symptom of sleep disorders.

There are many types of sleep disorders. They are often grouped in categories that explain why they happen or how they affect you. Sleep disorders can also be grouped according to behaviours, problems with your natural sleep-wake cycles, breathing problems, difficulty sleeping or how sleepy you feel during the day. How much sleep we need varies depending on age and varies from person to person. Many of us do not get enough sleep.

Some common type of sleep disorders include: Insomnia, in which you have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep throughout the night. Sleep apnea, in which you experience abnormal patterns in breathing while you are asleep. There are several types of sleep apnea. Restless legs syndrome ( RLS), a type of sleep movement disorder also called Willis – Ekbom disease, causes an uncomfortable sensation and an urge to move the legs while you try to fall asleep. Narcolepsy, a condition characterised by extreme sleepiness during the day and falling asleep suddenly during the day.

Sleep helps your brain function properly. Not getting enough sleep or poor quality sleep has many potential consequences. The most obvious concerns are fatigue and decreased energy, irritability and problems focusing. The ability to make decisions and your mood can also be affected. Sleep problems often coexist with symptoms of depression or anxiety. Depression and anxiety can lead to sleep problems.

Treatment for sleep disorders vary depending on the type and underlying cause. However, it generally includes a combination of medical treatments and lifestyle changes. Lifestyle adjustment can greatly improve your quality of sleep, especially when they’re done with medical treatments. Going to bed and waking up at the same time everyday can also significantly improve your sleep quality.

