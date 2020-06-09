On the ‘almighty’ governors

How many of you come to ponder, upon how to launch an advocacy to confront the devilish and unscrupulous stance of the governors in their bid to undermine the grant of autonomy to the legislature/judiciary at the state level?

Indeed, this obnoxious attempt and farce mission shouldn’t be condoned and justified, but only to the realists and rational thinking personalities, who sincerely have the masses at heart and care for the plight of the plebeians or fellow countrymen.



Verily, this glaring cunning stratagem and mission should be wholeheartedly forestall via conceited effort by the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), religious institutions, the general public and other concerned parties from all walks of life.

It baffles me, that it’s common knowledge, as enshrined in the constitution, judiciary and legislature are “autonomous” or should be autonomous both at the federal and state levels as arms of government, just like the state executive as an arm of government is presently maintaining the autonomy, granted by the constitution and the presidential system of government.



Ironically, the governors as part of the executive arm of government are aiming to deprive the other arms from enjoying the same fruit granted to them by the same constitution. The governors just want the other arms to remain as their puppets, serving as errand boys till eternity.

Hitherto, we neither heard the whys or wherefores; why the governors suddenly developed enmity and fear about the development, or give cogent reasons why this development could be at their detriment and to the led. Even if there is any reason it’s nothing other than a flimsy and clumsy one!



The governors gang up, irrespective of party affiliation, and on desperate moves want to reverse “the dark ages” and retrogressive era of flagrant transgression of the tenets of democracy and the rule of law as well as the principle of “checks and balances” and “separation of powers”. Nigerians should also respond equally, regardless of our differences and social background, to challenge the governors within the ambit of the law do that this great opportunity will be actualized and be successful.



We shouldn’t allow the governors, the enemies of progress, to make the president succumb and pander to their whims and caprices regarding this cheerful welcome development.

In truth, doing so is akin to making this season a vintage year to ourselves and the future generation. Consequently, posterity will never forgive us, for setting a bad precedence if we relent on this struggle.

Wouldn’t some of the states apparently become cumbersome and burdensome to the nation’s treasury? They add no value to the development of the country, but still are maintained and accommodated by the federal government in receiving a grants and allocation monthly.

We shouldn’t be distracted by the current Covid-19 pandemic. We should strive to fight this injustice amidst the pandemic, for the betterment of our lives in the post coronavirus.



On a final note, the Gorge Floyd saga in the US should serve as a reference point to Nigerians. But, we should only fight the injustice logically and within the ambit of the law, I repeat.

Jabir T. Usman,Kaduna South, Kaduna