On the human barbecue in the North

President Muhammadu Buhari’s genuine intentions for Nigerians are solidly in mind even with the current predicaments of human barbecue, kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Undeniably, Northern Nigeria has erupted with unprecedented security challenges of various types, including kidnapping, armed banditry, Boko Haram iñsurgency, among others.

With the recent merciless human barbecue in Sokoto, the brutal killing of 15 worshipers in Niger, assassination of Katsina state’s police commissioner and the abduction of six people in Abuja, thousands of northerners have made a U-turn from the president’s entourage with nasty and abusive comments.

They described the present government as incapacitated for failing woefully in the fulfillment of its primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of citizens.

According to many, the events are a dirty slap on the president’s face being a son of the soil of Northern Nigeria and a former military ruler who possesses various tactics in the war against terror.

Based on the aforementioned reasons, the president secured massive votes both in the 2015 and 2019 general elections, yet things continue falling apart.

With the current predicaments, northerners are no longer interested in Buhari’s style of leadership; he neither came to the scene of the event nor took quick action, but travelled to Lagos for a book launch amidst the mourning of the 42 innocent travelers gruesomely killed by bandits.

This I don’t care and nonchalant attitude of the president has pushed many to the wall, resulting to abuse and nasty comments on Buhari.

Very sad and pathetic indeed amidst the human barbecue among other unwelcome events he chose to be in Lagos for a book launch; it has been proven by the president that people’s lives aren’t longer in his front page, and if this continues the president’s effort of restoring the nation’s security would eventually be in vain.

On the other hand, we can’t deny the fact that Buhari has done well in the revamping of education, health, agriculture, power, water, transportation, humanitarian and economic sectors of the country but note that lives matter ahead of everything.

On this note, I’m calling on the president to immediately do the needful before reaching his spot lines; this is to show sympathy that people’s lives are his priority to stop the current abuse. On the other hand, the public should stop abusing the president and pray for God to bring lasting peace to the country.

With no iota of doubt, there are some unscrupulous elements in our midst behind these gruesome acts. Therefore, Buhari alone shouldn’t be blame, the entire government and its various stakeholders are answerable.

Finally, we all have a role to play. Together we can make Nigeria a secure country, Buhari alone can’t. Therefore, all hands must be on deck through intensive prayers, self-sacrifice, patriotism and selflessness.Let’s fish out the inhumane minds among us.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state.