On the Rukuba killings

It is a disheartening that the “Irigwe Youth” allegedly carried out the gruesome killing of over 25 Muslim Fulani while several others got injured and some were missing last Saturday around Rukuba area, in Plateau state. The victims were on their way back to their homes after attending a special Jumma’at Dhirk and prayers for peace in Nigeria which held in Bauchi state.

It’s unfortunate. The victims, who came from Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti and other southern states of the country to attend the prayers, were blocked, attacked and killed by some youth. What did they do? Just because they are Muslims? Or just because they are Fulani?

It is worrisome and pathetic in this country the way innocent souls are being killed everyday, taking into cognisance that this travellers went for special prayer for the nation for peace to reign, but they were slaughtered; on what basis? Just because of their ethnicity and religion.

In the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended, every citizen has the right to move everywhere around the country and practice any religion of his choice, but this right is not guaranteed because of the recent happening. And it is very unfortunate that government cannot guarantee the security of innocent citizens traveling to other parts of the country peacefully.

Few years back, such incident had happened around that area where hoodlums come out en masse with weapons and attacked innocent people just because of ethnic difference and communal clashes. Also General Alkali was attacked and killed on his way to Bauchi state. Are all these not enough for government to take necessary action against the “Irigwe Youth” on their terrorist act.

Why always Fulani or Muslim travellers. If you want to fight your enemy, you should go and confront them and fight for what you referred to as your right. But just because you are selfish, you will come and attack innocent people and you think you are above the law, ‘enough is enough.

We the northerners are tired of this condemnation from the federal and state governments, bacause when ever such things happen the government will come out and condemn the incident and symphatise with the victims without taking any action known to us. But if government takes a serious action against anyone found guilty, this will help to solve this issue and it will also help to bring peace to the country. But if necessary care is not taken the other part will take revenge and the issue will become worrisome in the country, which we are not praying for.

At this point, government should stand-up to its responsibility by protecting the life and property of the citizen, also to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice, it is high time government taught them in the language that they will understand.

We want justice, we want government to prosecute the perpetrators and their sponsors. We pray to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and make them amongst the “Shuhada” and also give their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Comrade Sani Adamu Hassan,

Department of Mass Communication, ATAPOLY, Bauchi

[email protected]