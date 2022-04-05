On the suspension of Shiekh Khalid

For the fact that action has been taken, and from all indications, there’ll be no review on whatsoever ground, besides I doubt if my voice will be heard, but nonetheless” pen is mightier than gun”

It’s well known to us that, traditionally, when things like this happen, public affairs analysts would be looking at the issue from a different perspective as everyone will express his opinion based on his own understanding.

Similarly with me, I also have my own thought(s) on the said issue, though we’re learning from our senior colleagues and perhaps I’ll have same opinion with my counterpart or at the end I’ll be the only public affairs analyst with a unique opinion.

My focus is not on the suspended Shiekh Dr Nuru Khalid the Chief Imam Apo Legislative Quarters Abuja (Digital Imam) or the federal government. In fact, my piece is to remind the chairman of the mosque steering committee Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau, former senator National Assembly representing Zamfara Central, Zamfara state, about the consequences of his action and at the same time to ask him some question(s).

It’s a tradition for me to summarise a case like this before going straight to the point of discussion because I want readers to have a clear understanding of the piece or the background of the case for further reference.

The digital imam was suspended because he boldly condemned or criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its inability to protect lives and properties of Nigerians. The chief imam made the condemnation during his last Friday’s sermon in his mosque.

Mr Chairman sir, despite the fact that, I don’t know your committee’s norms or how you operate, but it’s well known to even a kindergarten that you are being controlled by some unpatriotic politicians.

It’s good for the general public to comprehend that, I’m not here to blindly dance to Dr Nuru Khalid’s tune or go against the chairman’s action, but all what I’m saying is that, Senator Dansadau being the chairman of the committee has no valid reason to suspend the digital imam.

Distinguished Senator, you have forgotten when you were advocating Good Governance. Besides one of the major reasons the good people of Zamfara Central voted you is because of your empathy and compassion towards people of low class.

During the 2007 general elections, you were among the senators that rejected then President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term agenda, because you believed that, he was not doing well and was not a man of his words, so he didn’t deserve additional term in office. So, why the sudden change?

Senator, it’s good for you to comprehend that, you and whoever is behind this mess can only suspend or sack digital imam, but they’ll never ever bury the truth and it must be told regardless of the circumstances.

Do I need to remind you that, Zamfara state where you hail from is among the first three states in the North that is battling with insecurity including your village Dansadau; and don’t you think Nuru Khalid’s admonishment would help to minimise some hitches?

Mr Chairman sir, does your action mean you are no longer advocating a Good Governance? Don’t you think what you did is a shame to the entire Muslims of this country and not only the citizens of Zamfara state?. Okay! Now, we’ve clearly understood that, you prefer an imam that will dance to your tune to an imam that will say the truth.

The federal government has failed to fulfill its promise or its primary assignment, yet you want us to pretend as if things are going on well. The most unfortunate part of it is that, you didn’t give even advance a weak reason for the suspension of Doctor.

Therefore, Senator Dansadau should think wisely and rationally whenever he wants to take such actions in the future, because it’s a decision that can harm or frustrate many people from reacting emotionally.

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,Kaduna[email protected]