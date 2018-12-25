Onazi injured, may miss AFCON 2019

Turkish outfit, Trabzonspor have confirmed that Nigeria midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi will undergo surgery after rupturing his achilles in the side’s Super Lig 4- 1 win against Caykur Rizespor on Sunday.

Onazi was stretchered off the pitch in the 32nd minute following the injury and was replaced by Juraj Kucka.

The 25-year-old , who has been one of Trabzonspor’s key performers this season is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The injury has also cast shadow over his participation in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by either Egypt or South Africa.

He missed Nigeria’s last three games in the qualifiers after falling out with head coach, Gernot Rohr.

“An MRI on the injury sustained by our player Ogenyi Onazi in the game against Çaykur Rizespor has diagnosed him of an Achilles Rupture. Onazi is now scheduled to be operated on tomorrow in Istanbul,” reads a statement on Trabzonspor’s official website.

Onazi has made 16 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season scoring two goals.

