Onazi returns to Italy, joins Crotone

Ogenyi Onazi has returned to Italy to sign a three-year contract with newly-promoted FC Crotone in Serie A.

The experienced midfielder joined as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Denizlispor over unpaid wages.



He will play alongside compatriot and striker ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, who was his team mate in the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished as top scorer in Serie B this past season.

Onazi previously played in Italy with Lazio before he headed out to Turkey with Trabzonspor.

He was released by Trabzonspor in January after a long-term injury to join Denizlispor on a short-term deal.



The Nigerian passed his medicals yesterday and ready to feature for Crotone as soon as the season kicks off.

Onazi began playing football in the streets of Jos in 1998. His football skills and abilities drew a lot of attention to him and afforded him the opportunity to play in some academies in the city.

His footballing abilities came to prominence when he moved to the city of Lagos to play for My People.



Crotone will now have two Nigerians ahead of the new season with Simmy Nwankwo already in the squad.

