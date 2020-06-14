Ondo 2020: Crisis brews in APC

Indications of another crisis brewing in All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo state, emerged at the weekend as two chieftains of the APC in Owo, Owo local government area of the state, laid claim to the chairmanship seat of the party in the council.

The duo, Sydney Ogunleye and Chief Taiwo Olatunde and are laying claim to the seat. Owo is the home town of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose, and other governorship aspirants vying for the number one position in the state.

Ogunleye is loyal to Governor Akeredolu while Olatunde is said to be loyal to other aspirants, including a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Adelami, who is aspiring to remove Akeredolu from office.