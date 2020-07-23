Ondo 2020: How Jegede floored deputy governor, picked PDP guber ticket

Stalwart Eyitayo Jegede Thursday morning beat all odds to emerge the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Ondo state governorship election later this year.

Jegede defeated closest rival Agboola Ajayi who is the incumbent deputy governor of Ondo state.

Jegede polled 888 votes as against Ajayi who came second 657 votes.

Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, former South West vice chairman got 175 votes and was placed third. Others Bode Ayorinde had 95 votes, Banji Okunomo 90 votes, Boluwaji Kunlere 33 votes, Sola Ebiseni 29 votes and Erewa Godday 13 votes. Invalid votes were 64.

Chairman of the Ondo PDP governorship primary committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state while appreciating the aspirants for their conduct and maturity at making the process a hitch-free exercise, also thanked all stakeholders for their support and cooperation.

In his acceptance speech, Eyitayo Jegede, commended the sportsmanship spirit other aspirants displayed during the exercise.

He urged all aspirants to come together and work towards the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

With his victory, Jegede will now battle incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a bid to wrestle power.

This would make it the second time Jegede would be slugging it out with Akeredolu, having contested against the All Progressives Party (APC) candidate in 2016 as standard bearer of PDP.