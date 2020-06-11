Ondo 2020: I ‘ll create wealth, jobs – Akingboye

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (OBA) has promised to create wealth and thousands of jobs if elected governor of Ondo state in the election slated for October 10 this year.

PDP fixed July 22, 2020, for its own primary election.

Akingboye made the pledge, Thursday, in Abuja after obtaining the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the governorship primaries

He explained that ” being an entrepreneur, I know what it takes to engage in commerce and Ondo state is known as a civil servant state which I am going to industrialize and bring the dividend if democracy back to that state by teaching them how to fish, how to create wealth and to use our mineral resources to the maximum. So what I am going to bring into Ondo state is going to be a lot as a businessman. I know what it takes to put the right peg in the right hole.

Akingboye said “any governor that knows what he is doing should not take what we call the necessities of life – light, water and road for granted. This is what a governor should do without the people asking. If you want to do your road or your light or your water, these are things you can do normally, it is not something you should celebrate. Without being a governor even some philanthropists are doing these things in the state.

“I want to create wealth in Ondo state, I want to teach them how to fish. Thousands of Ondo state indigenes will have jobs. Of course, we all know that there are no jobs in Ondo state but I will create employment for them, he said.

He added that “I will also create some youths in Ondo state across the 18 local governments, I will make them millionaires and it is very simple. There will be an intervention fund for these young ones, for them to do jobs that are needed in the local government. I will make sure that this money does not get to them just like that, you have to learn something.

Akingboye continued “From one of our polytechnics I will set up an SME department for them to learn how to do soap, how to do shoe, how to tie headgears so that they can invest this money into the system, immediately they get in, they will get their profit and with this, they can create more jobs.

“This is wealth creation in the state. This is part of what I am going to do to create more millionaires and young entrepreneurs in the state.

“We are going to have zero tolerance on insecurity and as I said earlier, creating an enabling environment will attract a lot of investment into that state. We are going to invest a lot in security and even the Amotekun they are talking about, we are going to back it and see also other means of creating a good security system in the state and work closely with all the security outfits both the police, the army and others for us to give our people in the state good security”.