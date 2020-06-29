Ondo 2020: PDP guber aspirant pledges to reduce tax, revives industries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo state, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, has pledged to address issues of multiple taxations, if elected governor of the state.

Kunlere, who represented Ondo South senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, said this in Abuja.

He said that moribund industries in the state would be resuscitated and added that boosting the state economy would be his priority.

“The problems associated with multiple taxes shall be addressed. There will be tax holidays for new investments and investors”.

Kunlere, a former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, said he would pay special attention to areas where the state had comparative advantage, including palm oil and cocoa.

He gave assurance that his administration would give due attention to provision of basic infrastructure such as pipe borne water, accessible and affordable healthcare facilities in all parts of the state.

Kunlere, who on Friday submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms at PDP national secretariat, pledged to provide adequate security as well ensure youths and women empowerment.

He promised to respect separation of power among the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government and also respect local government autonomy.