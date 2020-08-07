Ondo 2020: We’re ready – Police

The Ondo state police command has restated its readiness to maintain law and order during and after the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The state commissioner of police, Bolaji salami while receiving a delegation of YIAGA Africa Initiative who paid him a courtesy visit to ascertain his level of preparedness for the 2020 Ondo gubernatorial election said, Ondo Police Command is fully prepared for the 2020 governorship election, stating, ‘’even if it is now, we are ready as we have all the required logistics and manpower set for the exercise’’

CP Salami said, contrary to some insinuations that the Command may not be prepared as a result of the much impact of COVID19 in the country, saying the Police under his watch is prepared to provide absolute security to all the political parties in the race, their followers as well as all other participants in the electoral assignment.

The police boss further said Ondo state police command under his policing architecture “is way off from the thought of the 1983 election saga in Ondo state where lives and property were destroyed.’

He said, “If anyone thinks he will bring back the hand of time to read the 1983 episode of political violence in Ondo state, then he must be ready to bear the burden of his action, for Ondo state police command is deeply ready to work with all relevant bodies to ensure the success of the election.

“We are ready to provide adequate security to INEC officials and their materials to ensure nothing untoward happens during and after the elections.”

In her response, Cynthia Mbamalu, who spoke on behalf of YIAGA Africa, said they were in the office of the Commissioner of Police to congratulate him on his new role, and to discuss the important role the Command would play to ensure a violence-free poll.