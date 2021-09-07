Ondo: 25-year-old man goes to jail for selling adulterated palm oil

Twenty five-year-old farmer, Hassan Kazeem has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo state for selling adulterated palm oil to unsuspecting members of the public.

Hassan Kazeem was said to have been involved in the illicit business of mixing palm oil with some chemicals in order to produce more oil when he was caught.

It was gathered that after mixing the substances, he used to sell the adulterated palm oil for N34, 000 per jerry can.

Kazeem was said to have committed the offence on August 22, 2021 when he was caught selling the adulterated palm oil at Sabo market, Ondo town.

While pleading guilty to the charge, he begged the court to forgive him as he promised not to perpetrate such crime again.

“I was looking for N32,000 to travel around to search for my wife and children because they travelled to our town and have not come back since. That is why I did it when I did not see anyone to borrow me.”

Police prosecutor, ASP Iyabo Omolara, however, urged the court not to give judgment after the defendant had pleaded guilty to the crime.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Toyin Olowookere, in her judgment, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to two months imprisonment without an option of fine.