Ondo: Abductors of 3-yr-old girl demand N20m ransom

Abductors of three-year-old Mary Fasina in Akure, Ondo state, Thursday demanded N20 million ransom, to free her from captivity.

Mary was reportedly abducted Wednesday at her parent’s residence in Akure metropolis when she and another member of the family opened the gate of the house for their mother who was returning from an outing.

The source stated that the kidnappers confirmed that the baby was in their custody.

” The kidnappers have contacted the family and they have requested for N20 million ransom before the girl would be released,” the source said.

Related

No tags for this post.